Michael Herzog, Israeli ambassador to the USA, demands commitment from the international community

Israel’s ambassador to the United States, Michael Herzog, called on the international community to pressure Hamas to release the people taken hostage. The extremist group launched attacks against Israel last Saturday (October 7, 2023) and triggered a war that has left more than 2,200 people dead.

“We call on the international community to call on Hamas to release them unconditionally, because taking hostages is a war crime,” said Herzog in interview The CNN.

Herzog stated that the hostages include Israelis, Americans and people of other nationalities. However, he said he did not know if any innocent people were killed. According to the ambassador, Egyptian and American authorities are discussing the evacuation of foreigners from the Gaza Strip.

“The border between Israel and Gaza is closed, this is a war zone. We have no legal obligation to provide them with anything except basic humanitarian subsistence needs. We comply with international law”, Herzog said.

