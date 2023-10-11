Michael Herzog, Israeli ambassador to the USA, demands commitment from the international community
Israel’s ambassador to the United States, Michael Herzog, called on the international community to pressure Hamas to release the people taken hostage. The extremist group launched attacks against Israel last Saturday (October 7, 2023) and triggered a war that has left more than 2,200 people dead.
“We call on the international community to call on Hamas to release them unconditionally, because taking hostages is a war crime,” said Herzog in interview The CNN.
Herzog stated that the hostages include Israelis, Americans and people of other nationalities. However, he said he did not know if any innocent people were killed. According to the ambassador, Egyptian and American authorities are discussing the evacuation of foreigners from the Gaza Strip.
“The border between Israel and Gaza is closed, this is a war zone. We have no legal obligation to provide them with anything except basic humanitarian subsistence needs. We comply with international law”, Herzog said.
Read more about the war in Israel:
- the extremist group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack against Israel on October 7 and claimed responsibility for the attacks the following day;
- around 2,000 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip. Extremists have also infiltrated Israeli cities – there are reports of kidnappings of soldiers and civilians;
- Israel responded with bombings of targets in the Gaza Strip;
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared (8.Oct) war on Hamas and spoke of destroying the group;
- world leaders such as Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron condemned the attacks – Jewish entities did the same;
- Iran and the extremist group Hezbollah celebrated Hamas’ action – find out what it’s like inside the tunnels used by Hezbollah on the border between Lebanon and Israel;
- Israel’s Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, determined on Monday (Oct 9) a “complete siege” to the Gaza Strip. According to the UN, action is prohibited by international humanitarian law;
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky compared the conflict to the war in Ukraine. He stated that Hamas is a “terrorist organization”, while Russia can be considered a “Terrorist State”;
- Lula called the Hamas attacks “terrorism”but relativized the episode;
- the Israeli Embassy in Brazil called Hamas “branch” of the Iranian regime;
- Arthur Lira (PP-AL), president of the Chamber, and Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), president of the Senate, also spoke and appealed for peace;
- Bolsonaro (PL) repudiated the attacks and associated Hamas with Lula;
- Itamaraty confirmed the deaths of 2 Brazilians; a 3rd person is missing;
- UNDERSTAND – find out what Hamas is and the history of the conflict with Israel;
- ANALYSIS – conflict is between Iran and Israel and the potential for escalation is uncertain;
- OPINION – uncertain days for the oil market, writes Adriano Pires;
- PHOTOS AND VIDEOS – see images of the war in special playlist of Power360 on Youtube.
#Israeli #ambassador #calls #pressure #Hamas #release #hostages