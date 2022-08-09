Arc System Works also wants to keep working on their IPs, with a big project for BlazBlue.

has already finished EVO 2022But that doesn’t mean the excitement for fighting games has subsided in recent days. After all, developers like Arc System Works have surprised us with several news around its games, including a PS5 and Xbox Series version of Dragon Ball FighterZ. However, the studio’s plans go beyond continuing to expand the player experience through its own IP.

We will be actively promoting to collaborate with new owners of IPsMinoru KidookaAnd it is that, as we read in an interview with IGNMinoru Kidooka, CEO of Arc System Works, wants your studio stop being so passive when collaborating with other licenses, since they are usually the ones that approach the developer to offer an agreement: “We need to expand the fighting game community through IP,” says the CEO. “In the future, if we have that opportunity, we will be actively promoting to collaborate with new owners of IPs”.

In this sense, Kidooka wants to collaborate with companies whose licenses are more attractive for the western publicbecause although Arc System Works has been working on games for Persona, One Piece, Granblue and other brands, the CEO’s long-term dream is to develop and plan a new IP in the USA.

While this might interest gamers, Kidooka notes that his plan isn’t to ditch the current Arc System Works licenses. First, the studio’s priority is to expand Guilty Gear -STRIVE-, although its long-term strategy also seeks to include BlazBlue in the new generation of fighting gameswith the possibility of expanding this universe beyond that genre.

Be that as it may, everything indicates that fighting games will give us more of a novelty in the future. Returning with the news of EVO 2022, Arc System Works announced a record sales figure for Guilty Gear -STRIVE-, which expands its fighter roster with a new character.

