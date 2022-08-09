The expectation was total. All Boca fans were very excited about the possible arrival of Edinson Cavani and the main media closed his arrival at Xeneize.
A possible arrival flight to Argentina was leaked, there were fans who came to the airport to receive it and it never arrived. The Uruguayan made the decision to reject the offer and now explained the reasons for his choice.
The journalist Marcelo Sottile on ESPN F90 was in charge of transmitting the player’s comment, who wrote to him on WhatsApp and authorized him to share his message. “The decision is purely and merely his. That the problem is not money and has nothing to do with the offer from Boca Juniors. That there is no problem and in fact speaks wonders of Juan Román Riquelme and the contact they have always had”, Revealed the Cholo.
“Nor did the family refuse to come to Buenos Aires. That perhaps at some time we will know and he believes that for now he does not have to give all the details. He thinks that not everything should be told or give details. Without giving too much twist, it is a decision that he made convinced, “he added and denied one of the versions that were circulating.
