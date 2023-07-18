Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The General Sports Authority and the National Olympic Committee signed a “performance agreement” with the five priority sports federations, which are bow and arrow, judo, shooting, fencing, and athletics. One of the 3 major transformational projects out of the 17 included in the National Sports Strategy 2031, and in the coming stages it targets all federations in the country, and aims to develop the institutions of the sports sector, create a vital climate that contributes to the development and flexibility of administrative work methods, and enhance the opportunities and results of national sports teams, in various sports forums.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Vice-Chairman of the National Olympic Committee, His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education, President of the Public Authority for Sports, and Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Hasher Al Maktoum, President of the Shooting Federation, while the agreements were signed by Sheikh Suhail Bin Butti Al Maktoum, Executive Director of the Sports Development Sector at the General Sports Authority, and Mohammed Bin Darwish, Executive Director of the National Olympic Committee, and representatives of the five priority sports federations.

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi stressed the importance of activating partnerships aimed at strengthening the governance of all sports federations and developing their performance, in a way that supports national efforts to raise the level of UAE sport through initiatives, ambitious projects and future strategies that were launched during the recent period, especially the National Sports Strategy for the year 2031. To include multiple axes and cover all aspects related to the sports and Olympic movement.

He added: The National Olympic Committee, headed by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, welcomes all initiatives and projects that achieve the desired goals of seeing the country’s flag high in various forums at all levels, praising the launch of the project “Development of the Transformation of Sports Federations”. , By signing the “Performance Agreement”, and the positive aspects it contains, it aims to implement best practices, by committing to implementing technical plans, in a way that ensures reaching the desired results and preparing and qualifying the largest possible number of sports talents.

His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi said: The launch of the “Development of the Transformation of Sports Federations” project, through the signing of the “Performance Agreement” with the federations, aims to bring about a qualitative transformation in the performance and governance of sports federations, in a way that improves the opportunities and results of national teams at the regional and international levels. As a continuation of the efforts and achievements made during the last phase, within the framework of implementing the National Sports Strategy 2031, in line with the visions and aspirations of our wise leadership for the future of sports in the Emirates, the General Sports Authority was keen to intensify efforts in cooperation and integration of roles between all sports bodies in the country to achieve the goals of the new strategy. and development of the sports sector.

His Excellency added: Based on the vision of the wise leadership that places sport among its priorities, and with the availability of all the elements and the clarity of the strategic vision, this contributes to strengthening the sports sector and placing Emirati sports on the global sports map, through the continuity of the approach taken in discovering talents, nurturing them and providing them with the necessary support. Developing the governance of sports institutions in the country in accordance with the best standards and practices.

The performance agreement aims to develop the partnership between the General Sports Authority, the National Olympic Committee and the sports federations, in order to enhance the principles of sports institutional management and governance, in order to adhere to and ensure the implementation of the plans, programs and goals of the sports federations supported by the General Sports Authority. The National Olympic Committee approves the federations’ strategies and supports them technically, through Refining and developing technical programs and specific time plans, provided that the concerned federations work to implement their approved plans, in order to ensure the achievement of sporting achievements that raise the UAE flag in international sports forums.

The project “Developing the Transformation of Sports Federations” aims to professionalize the federations, hone the skills of their players, and shift from a fixed funding mechanism to a performance-based financing mechanism, by strengthening the financing of the targeted federations, and allocating an additional budget for each of them from the Emirates Committee for Elite and High Level Sports. Specialized in supporting and caring for elite and high-level athletes, to bring about a transformation in the performance and governance of sports federations, in a way that supports the direction of “growth of sports sector institutions and enabling their contribution to the national economy,” which is one of the three main directions of the National Sports Strategy 2031.

The Emirates Committee for Elite and High Level Sports plays a role in implementing the “Development of Transformation of Sports Federations” project, by providing the necessary support to priority sports federations in the areas of strategic planning, technical knowledge, governance, and sustainability, to enable them to achieve national aspirations, by focusing support The proposal is based on three axes, the first is to develop an integrated strategic plan that extends for ten years, and the second is to plan for competitive participation by developing operational plans for federations for a period of 4 years, in addition to the third, which is to develop an annual plan that is compatible with the ten-year strategy and the Olympic Games. The General Sports Authority and the National Olympic Committee, in joint coordination with the committee, in all projects, initiatives and plans related to the rehabilitation and development of elite and high-level athletes, in order to enhance the competitiveness of UAE sports.

The General Sports Authority held meetings with priority sports federations during the last period, to develop their mechanisms and action plans to provide the necessary support for them, by providing strategic guidance for sports federations, conducting a comprehensive and periodic evaluation of them, and enabling them to implement projects and initiatives that have a significant impact on the growth of Emirati sports. .