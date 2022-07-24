Rogov, a member of the administration of Zaporizhia, advocated the permanent deployment of the Russian army

The deployment of units of the Russian army in the Zaporozhye region will become a guarantor of the region’s security from attempts of external aggression. About it RIA News Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the regional administration, said.

He specified that the authorities are counting on the appearance of military bases in the region on a permanent basis. However, the official noted, it will be possible to conduct a more substantive conversation after the referendum and the entry of the Zaporozhye region into Russia.

Earlier, Rogov said that the region is increasing the grouping of air defense systems. According to him, the lives of Melitopol residents are “reliably protected by Russian air defense.”

On July 15, the head of the administration of the Zaporozhye region, Evgeny Balitsky, predicted that the expected date for the referendum would be the first half of September. He said that the population of the region demands to arrange a plebiscite as soon as possible.