It is shown in the second half of Ramadan, and the series revolves around an Egyptian woman who is forced to go to the Syrian city of Raqqa with her family, to face the dangers of living with the terrorist organization, amid her attempts to escape the horrors.

Since the presentation of the first episode, “Balloo Al-Rouh” has caused a sensation, due to a number of factors, namely its penetration into the lives of ISIS and confronting their ideas, and the distinguished performance of the action stars, Ilham Shaheen, Menna Shalaby, Ahmed Al-Saadani and Muhammad Hatem.

Also, a member of the series’ crew was kidnapped while filming in Lebanon.

complex conditions

“We faced complicated circumstances during the series, as 30 episodes were supposed to be written, and the events were shortened to get them out accurately, and during filming in Lebanon we experienced the worst cold wave in the country. Some scenes took place in the middle of rain and storms,” ​​Mohamed Obeya told Sky News Arabia. snowy”.

He also indicated that “a number of heroes were infected with the Corona virus, and one of the workers was kidnapped in the Baalbek region.”

The author of the work adds to “Sky News Arabia”: “Writing about ISIS is very difficult. The idea came to my mind after I read a press report on the camps of ISIS wives, including an Egyptian woman who confirmed that she did not participate in acts of violence, and I decided to use that angle to present and dismantle the ideas of the terrorist group. “.

He continues: “The series took about 8 months to be written between research, investigation and follow-up of many of the writings and documentaries of the organization, and the researcher in the affairs of extremist groups, Alaa Azmi, joined us, because I wanted to present this world closely to the viewers.”

high cost

The author of “Blood of Soul” notes the enthusiasm of the company producing the experience, despite the high cost of implementing the series, stressing that “all efforts have combined to show Raqqa in its natural form, during ISIS control over it, and to show the war battles in a real way without deleting any costly scenes.”

And about the scenes of dealing with the stars of the series, he told “Sky News Arabia”: “I met many of the heroes of the work before filming, and we had long discussions about the characters and their dramatic transformations, and we used the psychological consultant Nabil Al-Qatt to analyze the motives of each character to express them in front of the camera. I am very happy with their outstanding performance. for their roles.

Obayya continues: “I also enjoyed working with the great director, Kamel Abu Zekry, because she is interested in all the details and focuses on the human part of the characters of the series besides the beautiful visual part. She has a special way of conveying feelings and information to the actors in order for the viewer to come out in an honest and effective way.”

Far from the caricature.

The young script writer added: “I was keen to show the ISIS characters away from the caricature, they are evil and at the same time, they have many weaknesses that must be expressed to emphasize the possibility of their defeat and break the stereotype that they are trying to export to the world.”

And about filming the work in Lebanon, Obayya explains that it came “for several reasons, including the similarity of geography between Lebanon and Syria in some areas, given that 95 percent of the events take place in Raqqa, and the decoration team made a great effort to express the lifestyle within ISIS in an identical manner. to reality.”

positive feedback

The author expresses his “happiness with the reactions about the work since the first episode was shown, and his gratitude for the positive comments on various social media platforms.”

In his speech to “Sky News Arabia”, he points out, “He felt distressed before broadcasting the series, due to the fierce attack he was subjected to from some militants, but it soon faded with the succession of episodes.”

He added, “The work focuses on the secret of people from a wealthy social class going to Syria to join a terrorist organization, leaving behind their stable lives in order to participate in wars,” explaining that “the purpose of the discussions presented in the series is natural and human, not religious.”

And the author of “Blood of Soul” concludes by saying: “I have more than one artwork on the terrorist organization ISIS, because it is a rich period that carries a lot of events, but I will move away a little from their world in my next project. I want to test a new area in television and film writing.”