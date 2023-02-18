Video AP-LaPresse/Atlas Agency. At six years old, Paddy Wallace is learning to read and write. Of course, he does it using braille, because at a very young age he lost his vision due to a tumor in the optic nerve. It is not the only case, of course. Hence, a group of volunteers from the Australian town of Temora have set to work to adapt the signs and signs in shops and schools to Braille. An extra help for little Paddy and for many others like him, which makes the town more inclusive. Braille was created almost 200 years ago and technology has not been able to replace it; on the contrary, it has worked from the outset to promote it and complement it as an essential tool for blind people. -Drafting-









comment









report a bug



