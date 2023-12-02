Counselor Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, Attorney General of the State, confirmed that December 2 is a day firmly established in the memory of the nation and citizens, in which we express the meanings of the unity of the Emirati leadership and people in purpose and destiny, as it is the most important historical milestone in the journey of the United Arab Emirates.

Al Shamsi said, in his speech on the occasion of the country’s “52nd Union Day,” that the union’s journey is proceeding with unparalleled cohesion and brotherhood, under the guidance of wise leadership towards a bright future inspired by the wise vision of the founder of the UAE and the builder of its renaissance, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his brothers, the founding fathers. May God bless them, in making the Emirates an oasis of pride and dignity, an incubator of peoples and cultures.

He added that it is the most important national occasion in the Emirates, in which the people of the Emirates live in the memory of glorious days that were engraved in their consciences and memories, with the determination and determination of great men who challenged the reality of division and believed in the ability of their citizens to take on the challenge, so that the state’s edifice rose high with its progress, prosperity and security, and became a beacon whose light extends. To all parts of the earth.

Al Shamsi said: “On this day, we renew our loyalty to our leaders and our affiliation to the soil of our homeland, and our pledge to continue, as long as we live, to give our dearest and most valuable for the sake of the advancement of the beloved Emirates,” indicating that the wise leadership of the state continues the path of goodness, development, prosperity and prosperity by achieving achievements and launching many initiatives to strengthen the name of the Emirates. The UAE is a country of tolerance, coexistence and virtues, topping many indicators of global competitiveness and humanitarian and civilizational contributions.”

On this occasion, the Attorney General of the State extended his warmest congratulations and blessings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” and to the owners of Their Highnesses, Members of the Supreme Council of the Federation, Rulers of the Emirates, and Crown Princes, asking God Almighty to grant the UAE a dignified and secure fatherhood.

He expressed his wishes for well-being and happiness for the people of the Emirates and its residents in light of the established values ​​of the rule of law, security, justice and equality, as they are basic pillars in protecting rights and freedoms on the soil of our beloved country.