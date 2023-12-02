Israel will not renew the visa of the UN humanitarian coordinator in the Occupied Territories

Israel will not renew the visa of the top UN humanitarian aid official for the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, a spokesperson for the organization in New York announced this Friday. Canadian Lynn Hastings, a veteran United Nations official, has been deputy special coordinator for the Middle East peace process and UN humanitarian coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territories for almost three years, with headquarters shared between Jerusalem and the New York headquarters. of the organization, according to its profile on the Linkedin social network.

“We have been informed by the Israeli authorities that they would not renew Ms. Hastings’ visa beyond the scheduled date, at the end of this month,” UN spokesman Stéphane Dujarric told the press, stressing that as a rule of the organization, UN staff do not exceed the duration of their visas in any country. Dujarric, who recalled the maximum confidence of the Secretary General, António Guterres, in the official, did not specify whether she will be replaced.

At the end of October, the Israeli Foreign Ministry accused Hastings in a social media post of not being impartial and objective, a disqualification that was immediately rejected by the organization. Those same days, both the ambassador to the UN and the foreign minister accused the UN of bias and described its response to the Hamas attack on October 7, in which 1,200 people died, as “shameful.” They also requested the resignation of the general secretary. “That is why Israel decided to check one by one the visas issued to UN representatives,” the spokesman declared today.