Thursday, June 15, 2023, 10:30 a.m.



Marina Martí (Albacete, 26 years old) is leaving Alhama CF ElPozo after five great seasons, in which she has been captain and benchmark of a team with which she has risen to reach the elite of women’s football. Two promotions, the entity’s all-time top scorer (55 goals) and the second player with the most appearances in the club’s history (140), the attacker from La Mancha signs for Valencia CF, to continue competing in the First Division.

Jade Boho and Lucía Ramírez, who are hanging up their boots this summer, will not continue in the Alhameño team either. Neither Noelia Gil, Lucía Martínez, Aldrith Quintero, Raquel Morcillo, Andrea Carid, Nerea Vicente and Erika Sastre. It is likely that Murcian midfielder Daniela Arques, an under-17 international who has very interesting offers, will also leave the club.