Perfect combination

Three victories in six races, six in 12 also considering the Sprints. These are the numbers from the beginning of the season I’m sorry Bagnaia, the reigning world champion who only due to three crashes in the GPs of Argentina, the United States and France has not already mortgaged his second consecutive title in the premier class after a third of the season. To the Mugello, in front of the home crowd, Pecco was the absolute master of the weekend: pole position, victory in the Sprint and victory in the Sunday race. A en plein which bears witness to his now practically perfect pairing with the Ducati Desmosedici.

Like the Honda of the golden years

The house in Borgo Panigale is without a doubt the hegemonic force of this era of MotoGP: three consecutive Constructors’ titles won, the 2022 riders’ title and, this year, a embarrassing superiority over the competition. Five of the top six riders in the standings are Ducatisti, as are three of the top four teams in the team standings. Such a domino of only one house could not be seen from late 90swhen Honda ruled the roost far and widefor example, winning 28 out of 29 races between 1997 and 1998 and occupying the first five positions of the general classification with its drivers.

Heavy comparisons

Absolute symbol of that era is – of course – Mick Doohan, five times world champion of the ‘500 class. And just a centaur of those years, Luca Cadalora, wanted to parallel the imprints of Bagnaia and those of the Australian legend, the fourth most successful driver ever in the history of the premier class. “After a race like Sunday’s Mugello, it’s hard not to compare them – declared to the Sports Courier – given that in both cases the moto-rider package seems superior. I’m happy for Pecco, he really deserves what he got and will get in the future”.

From apprenticeship to success

But Ducati supremacy, according to Cadalora’s thinking, must not overshadow the speed qualities of Bagnaiawhich starting from the second half of the 2021 season has become the absolute reference point of the MotoGP. “He is a strong boy, who has worked his way up and fought to get everything he has now”. The standings speak for themselves: 21 points margin over the second, Marco Bezzecchi, and with two more races in the next two weeks, the feeling is that this gap could widen further.