“There is blood in almost every room in the house.” This is how one of the investigators described the scene of the murder of Gabriel Esteban Izzomerchant and son-in-law of one of the founders of a well-known dumper and trailer factory Saint Anthony of Padua, in Argentina.

According to police sources, the homicide occurred at 4.20, in Italy at 1000, when two criminals broke into the property of two floors and surprised the victim, 60 years old, and his wife, Silvana Petinari, 55 years old and daughter of the owner of the Petinari firm, dedicated to the manufacture of trailers, dump trucks and semi-trailers, from the Merlo district, while they were sleeping .

After reviewing the security cameras in the area, the investigators established that the perpetrators of the homicide fled in a gray Volkswagen Gol, model 2008. Said vehicle had been indicated by the neighbors of the attacked couple as the vehicle that the murderers boarded when leaving the crime scene.

The vehicle in which the criminals fled. Photo: The Argentine Nation.

Because license plate reader arches do not work in the area, the investigators widened the search radius to try to obtain a clear image of the vehicle’s domain.

When reviewing the crime scene, investigators found traces of blood in the garden of the house. Based on this test, it is suspected that Izzo, who according to the Télam news agency owned a sawmill, managed to injure one of the criminals.

Based on the reconstruction of the bloody episode made by the investigators by following the traces of blood found in the house, it would have been established that, upon hearing the noises caused by the two assailants who forced one of the thick wooden slat blinds, Izzo He came down from his upstairs bedroom.

Given the presumption that there were intruders in the house, the businessman would have taken a 9 mm pistol to defend himself. However, he was unable to shoot. Gun jammed. So, desperate, he resorted to a 38-caliber revolver. But the criminals surprised him and he started a shootout inside the house.

According to sources of the investigation, the confrontation took place in a corridor that distributes rooms, on the ground floor of the chalet, between the kitchen and the living room through which the assailants entered from a window.

Because the experts from the Scientific Police Division found traces of blood in various rooms of the house, the investigators supported the presumption that Izzo and his wife fought for their lives and that the assailants pursued them through different parts of the two-story chalet.

Before firing at Petinari, the assailants tried to reduce it with the seals they had brought. But, in the middle of the confrontation, he was shot twice. one shot hurt the woman in the left eye and the other in the hip. He also had five stab wounds.

While Izzo suffered five injuries, caused by the bullets that the assailants fired at them, and two punches that they dealt him. He died instantly. His body was found, bloodied, in the aforementioned hall of the room distributor.

At his side was the 38 caliber revolver and a little further away, the investigators found the 9 mm pistol with which he tried to defend himself first, but because the projectile got stuck, he discarded the pistol and took the revolver. Those close to Izzo acknowledged that both weapons belonged to the victim and that was legitimate userreported sources of the investigation.

In another house on the same property, but separated from the main chalet house, Elsa Genoveva Otruba, Petinari’s mother, 88, heard the screams and the gunshots. The woman was in shock and was contained by her relatives. She didn’t see anything.

THE ARGENTINE NATION