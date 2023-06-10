On the night of Saturday June 3, Andres Hurtado caused surprise in the audience by firing LIVE the producer of “Sábado con Andrés” for a mistake made while the last edition of Miss Peru La Pre was taking place. The news had an impact not only in the country, but also abroad, for which the driver was invited to link up with a Telemundo program. After being questioned by the panelists of said television space, the well-known “Chibolín” gave his release and explained the reasons for his radical decision.

When questioned by the presenters, the figure from Panamericana TV clarified that the incident was not staged and he would not have to apologize publicly, since he was not the one who was wrong. “I am not interested in what the country or the world thinks of me, I am interested in what God thinks of me. They can’t blame me for everything either. I already knew that he could be the bad guy in the movie”, he stated.

Who is the producer of Andrés Hurtado?

Jose Malpartida He is the man who was in charge of the production of “Sábado con Andrés”. It should be noted that this person has not only worked on this driver’s project, but has also been part of other television spaces of the well-known ‘Chibolím’. Until recently he was present in all the Saturday editions of the Panamericana TV program.

Didn’t Andrés Hurtado really fire his producer?

Through a link with Magaly Medina, Andres Hurtado He spoke about the incident he experienced on the set of “Sábado con Andrés”, when he fired his producer in front of the cameras, because he made a mistake with the questions for the Miss Peru La Pre candidates. Given this, international media criticized his actions and the driver came out to clarify that it was all about a show.

“I made 27 headlines globally, simply because this is a performance. This is a show (…) I have been funny and do not forget that I am alone, conducting a four-hour program and I have to put that spark into it”, he recently commented.

What happened to Andrés Hurtado and a Telemundo journalist?

Following the driver Andres Hurtado fired the producer of his show live, he was summoned by a Telemundo program to talk about the subject. Thus, by video call the comedian actor had a conversation with Frederik Oldenburg, which became more and more tense and the figure of the important television network attacked the Peruvian presenter.

“Education will always be the same, in Peru and in the United States, and a journalist, a social communicator, a university graduate is speaking to you, just like maybe you. I don’t know if you’re a journalist or a social communicator, I don’t know if You have a postgraduate degree or not (…). We heard you say that you didn’t want to talk to us and that’s ego,” he said.

How did Andrés Hurtado troll Magaly Medina?

It all started when Magaly and Andrés were talking about the dismissal of the Panamericana TV producer, when “Urraca” explained that what happened on the “Sábados con Andrés” program was part of a show and that it is not real. Given this, the comedian did not remain silent and joked with the host.

“With the respect you deserve, not in your case, because you have fired Patrick (I call Aquézolo) about nine times,” said Hurtado. and I threw it away every week, but those were other times,” replied Medina, who began to laugh.