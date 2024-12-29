The arrival of Christmas brings with it the expected ‘extra pay’, a reward for work that also It has already been distributed on the ATP tennis circuit. It is about the bonus poolan amount that “aims to recognize the effort, consistency and achievements of tennis players in the most important tournaments throughout the year, as well as to reward their performance on the circuit.”

This amount, 20 million euros, is distributed among the 30 players who have had the best performance—measured in points—in the nine Masters 1,000 and the Masters Tournament and is completely unrelated to the prize money that athletes receive in each tournament.

This year, Alcaraz, the great star of Spanish and world tennis, has seen his income reduced. It is the same, since he has missed three Masters 1,000 tournaments and his final figure has remained at $508,091.

Thus, the Spaniard has been surpassed by far by Alexander Zverev and Jannik Sinner, the best tennis player of the year. The German has received a little more 2.5 million and the Italian is the one who has pocketed the most: 2.78 million euros.

Although perhaps the most curious fact is that of Novak Djokovicwhich this year has gone to zero in this distribution of which it once became the historical leader after reaching the 2.82 million not surpassed until now.