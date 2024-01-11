Marc Márquez is counting the days until he gets back on his new bike, the Ducati of the Gresini Racing team. The eight-time world champion was able to make his debut on the Desmosedici GP23 at the post-season test in Valencia, where he felt a fantastic feeling, as was later revealed once the Spaniard was able to speak to the media afterwards the end …Continue reading
#MotoGP #Marquez #praises #Carchedi #appreciated #calmness
The starting lineup of Monterrey vs Puebla in J1 of Clausura 2024
After the failure in 2023, Monterrey reaches Clausura 2024 with the obligation to reach the final and fight for the...
Leave a Reply