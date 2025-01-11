The Oviedo-Sporting referee warned once, and the second time he went into the locker room

A referee, the Riojan Miguel Sesma Espinosadecided to strictly apply the League protocol and suspended the Second Division match between Oviedo and Sporting… due to the throwing of papers at the Carlos Tartiere stadium.

It happened in the 38th minute, when the team from Gijón was preparing to take a corner. A few fell on one of the sides. balls made with cardboard used by fans to make the tifo minutes before the start of the match.

The referee, who had already warned the local club delegate once, did not let him serve. And seconds later, without speaking to anyone, he walked into the locker room and disappeared.

After the initial confusion, the 22 players did the same, and the grass remained empty. The video scoreboards warned that a new launch would entail the definitive suspensionand ten minutes later the protagonists returned to the field and the game resumed.