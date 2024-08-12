On Amazon The pre-order of the Astro Bot Limited Edition DualSense is finally available. The pad in question pays homage to the game’s protagonist with many details that recall the little robot, and will be sold at a price of €79.99 You just need to reach this address or use the box you see below.
The current price it’s the recommended one, but pre-ordering it on Amazon you can also have the best price guaranteed, ensuring a possible discount from now until the day of release, that is, the September 6, 2024.
A wonderful adventure
The DualSense in question will be released in conjunction with Astro Bot, the long-awaited standalone game by fans since Astro Bot Rescue Mission and Astro’s Playroom: the first was a PS4 game dedicated entirely to PS VR, while the second was a sort of technical demo designed to show the potential and features of the PS5 and especially the DualSense.
Astro Bot will be the official sequel to Astro’s Playroom, featuring many interesting gameplay features already seen and some new ones, and telling a story through the 3D platform genre with references to many of the historic PlayStation sagas, from the most recent to the most distant.
