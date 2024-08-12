🚨🔴⚪️ Manchester City confirmed to Atlético Madrid that their final proposal for Julián Álvarez worth €75m plus €20m add-ons has been accepted.

Negotiations ongoing on player side. 🕷️

Man City to authorize Julián for medical in Spain as soon as personal terms are agreed. pic.twitter.com/waBhyYU2no

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 6, 2024