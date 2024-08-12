Julián Álvarez is now a new Atlético de Madrid player. Through its social networks, the red-and-white club has announced the signing of the Argentine footballer, who will sign his new contract until 2029.
Atletico Madrid, and Cholo Simeone in particular, had said they needed a top-level striker for this season, especially after the sale of Morata and the departure of Depay, which would leave only Griezmann as a centre-forward. Therefore, the club had been pushing for the signing of a new world star to join their forward line.
The club from Madrid had managed to close the signing of Alexander Sørloth a few days ago, but even though they had already improved their attacking side, they still had their sights set on one of the biggest current prospects in the world, and they had been sounding out Julián Álvarez for some time now, and after several weeks of negotiations with Manchester City, they have managed to get their hands on the player.
While the club has yet to confirm official figures, journalist Fabrizio Romano has already reported that the signing would have been closed for 75 million euros plus another 20 million in clauses, which would make him the second most expensive signing in the team’s history, only behind João Félix. This, together with the 32 million paid for Alexander Sørloth, would make more than 100 million in just striker signings this year. And all this taking into account that Depay left after his contract expired, and Morata only left 13 million in the club’s coffers.
Whatever the case, it seems that Atlético is willing to make a statement this year, and is making high-profile signings to make a competitive leap that will get them back into the fight for the Champions League finals that eluded them a decade ago.
Manchester City, for their part, have been able to take advantage of a player who, despite being important for the squad, was Halaand’s substitute, so it was inevitable that a player of his quality would want to leave to be a starter, as he would be in almost any team in the world due to his quality and what he has already shown. In addition, for Julián’s style of play, who is not only a goalscoring striker but is also capable of pressing his opponents and defending from above, Cholo Simeone’s style will surely bring out his best.
