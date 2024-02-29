Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Board of Directors of the Professional League reviewed the public attendance report, marketing and commercial affairs reports, and the Council also reviewed the reports submitted by the executive management and the relevant committees.

This came during the ninth meeting of the Association’s Board of Directors for the 2023-2024 season, chaired by Abdullah Nasser Al-Junaibi, President of the Professional League, and in the presence of Jamal Hamid Al-Marri, Vice President, Hassan Talib Al-Marri, Tariq Ali Al-Shabibi, Saeed Obaid Al-Kaabi, Jawaher Abdulaziz Al-Suwaidi, and Muhammad Saeed Buzanjal Al Ali, members. Board of Directors, Walid Al Hosani, Executive Director, Dr. Khalid Muhammad Abdullah, Business Development Advisor, Musab Al Marzouqi, Director of the Institutional Support Department, and the directors of departments in the Association.