Arrowed Game Studios has revealed that the “Game Masters” which guides the events of Helldivers 2 it's a single person, a developer on the team whose name is Joel (we don't know the surname, it seems). The Game Master has “a lot of control over the gaming experience”. Basically, all the players in the world are fighting against what Joel decides for them.
“We have a lot of systems built into the game that they allow the Game Master to have a lot of control over the gaming experience. It's something we're continually evolving based on what's happening in the game,” the Helldivers 2 director explained, adding that there are still features that will debut in the game that they want to remain under wraps.
The director explains that the Game Master can define things such as daily missions, where enemies will attack and more. Obviously then the battles are totally in the hands of the players and Joel can't make you lose on purpose or make you win if you don't play well.
The fall of Malevelon Creek
In Helldivers 2, in case you don't know, players can choose which planet to fight on. In case of multiple victories, the planet is conquered by humanity, but in case of continuous defeats the planet and perhaps the entire space sector can be lost.
Recently the humanity of Helldivers 2 has undergone a great defeat, losing control of Mavelon Creek and its sector. Jokingly, fans say it's the biggest thing to happen since the fall of Reach in Halo.
Now, however, we discover that the Game Master is a developer and that this Joel is partly responsible for the defeat at Mavelon Creek (meaning it made enemies powerful and player victories had no effect). Ironically, fans say that Joel is too powerful and that the fall of Mavelon Creek was an internal betrayal.
