Arrowed Game Studios has revealed that the “Game Masters” which guides the events of Helldivers 2 it's a single person, a developer on the team whose name is Joel (we don't know the surname, it seems). The Game Master has “a lot of control over the gaming experience”. Basically, all the players in the world are fighting against what Joel decides for them.

“We have a lot of systems built into the game that they allow the Game Master to have a lot of control over the gaming experience. It's something we're continually evolving based on what's happening in the game,” the Helldivers 2 director explained, adding that there are still features that will debut in the game that they want to remain under wraps.

The director explains that the Game Master can define things such as daily missions, where enemies will attack and more. Obviously then the battles are totally in the hands of the players and Joel can't make you lose on purpose or make you win if you don't play well.