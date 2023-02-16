After two years, the Association of Sommeliers of the Region of Murcia, ASRM, has ratified its new board of directors. In this case, it has chosen to keep the majority of its previous board, making some changes in its members.

The board is configured in this way, which will organize tastings for two years, will launch the annual contest for the best sommelier in the community, which is celebrating its eleventh celebration, taking place at the facilities of the Tourist Qualification Center in April, and will try to carry out projects and training trips to expand the knowledge of its members and the best evidence of the wines of our community.

Carlos Nicolás Durá remains as president. And as secretary Rafael Moreno Domínguez. The treasurer Nicolás Alberto Bancalero Guillén, who will be accompanied by the members Antonio David Valcárcel Sánchez, Francisco Javier Saura Ruiz, Francisco Manuel Martínez Mirete, Juan Francisco Carmona Rodríguez, Juan José Martínez Navarro and Pedro Antonio Martínez Navarro. As a novelty in this new board, the communication committee is created, which will be assumed by Antonio Jesús Gras Mentado.

The first tasting of this new journey was given by the oenologist María José Fernández Llamas, from Bodegas Altos de Inazares, who told about the project of this respectful winery, which owns the vineyards at the highest point in Spain, 1,373 meters, where practice organic farming. Seven wines from his production were tasted. Whites made from grapes with little roots in our community (Viognier, Chardonnay, Gewürztraminer, Sauvignon Blanc and Riesling) and reds which, together with our Monastrell, from plots in the DO Bullas area, include grapes of the Syrah and Pinot Noir varieties.

The Asrm currently has 103 members, sommeliers, winemakers, distributors in the sector and maintains a high level of annual tastings.