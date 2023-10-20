Movie fans dress up for the premiere of ‘The assassins of the moon’ in Peru. Directed, produced and co-written by the acclaimed Martin Scorsese, and with a luxury cast led by Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone, the western crime drama film has been one of the most anticipated releases of this year in our country after the furor it aroused at Cannes 2023. Months after its premiere at the film festival, the film also called ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ It is finally available in national theaters and here we tell you where and when you can see it dubbed or in the original language plus Spanish subtitles.

What is ‘The Moon Killers’ about?

After oil was discovered on its lands, the nation Osage, in Oklahoma, became one of the richest towns in the world at the beginning of the 20th century. However, fortune is followed by misfortune, as these natives of the United States will soon be massacred by white intruders seeking to take their money.

The story in ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ is told through the romance of Ernest Burkhart, a man linked to criminals, and Mollie Kyle, a Native American who will suffer firsthand the betrayal and slaughter of her own. It is based on real events, specifically those narrated by the American journalist David Grann in his book ‘Flower Moon Killers: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI’.

Trailer for ‘The Moon Killers’

When is ‘The Moon Killers’ released?

Martin Scorsese’s new feature film had its grand premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 20, 2023, while its theatrical release in Peru, Mexico and more Latin American countries took place. Thursday, October 19. On the other hand, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ will be available in the United States on the 20th of this month.

Poster for ‘The Moon Killers’. Photo: Apple TV+

In which cinemas in Peru can you see ‘The Assassins of the Moon’?

Attention if you waited to enjoy ‘The Assassins of the Moon’ on the big screen. At the moment, The western film is on the billboards of Cineplanet, Cinemark, Cinépolis, CineStar and Movie Time in Peru. On all of these networks, for now, you will have the option to watch ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ in its original language, which is English, plus subtitles. You can also choose the version dubbed into Latin Spanish.

To check dates and prices of screenings, we recommend you check the website of the cinema of your choice.