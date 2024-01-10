Doha (Al-Ittihad)

The organizing committee for the Asian Cup Finals held a meeting with members of the technical and administrative staff and players of our national team at the delegation’s residence in Doha, in the presence of officials of the Asian Football Confederation and the local organizing committee.

The meeting dealt with general instructions related to the technical, organizational, media, marketing and medical aspects, as well as a review of the tournament’s regulations and guidelines, in addition to explaining the latest amendments related to the Football Law, Video Assistant Referee technology, and others.

During the meeting, the primary and reserve kits for our national team were also reviewed, while the Asian delegation presented a memorial shield to the team manager, Yasser Salem, and our team captain, Ali Khaseef, wishing the team success in the tournament.