The official site from the animated series Dorohedoro, taken from the manga of the same name Q Hayashidahas officially announced that there will be a season 2 for the anime, revealing a first teaser image. The first season of the television adaptation, consisting of 13 episodes, debuted on Netflix in Japan in January 2020, and then landed in the West, on the same platform, in May of the same year.

In Italy the manga is published by Panini Comics, and consists of 23 volumes. It is not yet clear when season 2 will Dorohedoro will debut in Japan and the rest of the world.

Source: official site Street Anime News Network