The Metropolitan Police Department said in a press release, Sunday, that the accident occurred at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Street and U Street in the southeast of the capital.

One woman reported that someone approached her and asked for her keys, and had something in his waistband that looked like a firearm.

Police said the suspect fled the scene on foot after the car’s owner refused to hand him the keys.

In an interview with “Fox 5 DC”, the owner of the car, who did not reveal her identity for fear of retaliation, said that she stopped her car, unbuckled her seatbelt, and got out of it heading to a restaurant, when the child approached her asking for the car keys, but he was stunned after she refused his request. .

Police said that officers who responded to the incident detained the suspect shortly after, and discovered that he was carrying a firearm.

Police did not identify the suspect by name due to his age.