“General Brice Olegy Nguema wishes to reassure all donors and development partners, as well as the state’s creditors, that all measures will be taken to ensure the fulfillment of all our country’s internal and external obligations,” said Ulric Manfumbi Manfumbi, spokesman for the “Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions” that includes the army’s leadership.

In the context, the leaders of the coup in Gabon announced, on Thursday, that the inauguration ceremony of General Brice Olegy Nguema as a “transitional president” will take place on September 4 before the Constitutional Court.

Manvumbi confirmed that General Olegi also decided to establish “phased transitional institutions”.

Gabon’s senior military officers announced their coup before dawn on Wednesday, shortly after the electoral commission announced that President Omar Bongo had won a third term by a large margin in the elections held on Saturday.

Earlier, Bongo appeared in a video recording while he was being held at his headquarters and asking international allies for help, but he seemed unaware of what was happening around him.

The officers also declared General Brice Olegy Nguema, the former commander of the presidential guard, as president.

Hundreds of people took to the streets of Gabon’s capital, Libreville, to celebrate the military coup.

The African Union, France, the United States, Canada and Britain have expressed concerns about the coup, but have made no direct appeals for Bongo’s reinstatement.