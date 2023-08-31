Home page politics

The governor’s office of the metropolis of Istanbul passed new, strict laws. There is criticism of that. There is a threat of Islamization in Türkiye.

Ankara – Alcohol consumption is being restricted in Istanbul. The governor’s office of the metropolis decided on the new rules for alcohol. They are as follows:

No sale of alcohol to children and young people under the age of 18

The retail sale of alcohol is not permitted between 10pm and 6am, except in restaurants and pubs where alcohol is sold under license

No behavior that disturbs the public peace due to intoxication

sale and consumption of alcohol; not to be performed outside of licensed facilities (in parks, picnic and recreation areas, shorelines, beaches, etc.).

The governor’s office announced that checks should be carried out by the police and gendarmerie.

Governorship in Istanbul appeased

The new measures drew criticism because drinking was also banned in parks. The spokesman for the governor’s office of Istanbul, Emin Gökcegözoglu, tried to calm things down in a conversation with the online news platform T24: “It’s not about citizens drinking two beers in the park,” said Gökcegözoglu. It’s about disorders caused by drunkenness.

The spokesman did not say why the governor’s decision included a ban on alcohol consumption in parks and beaches. As long as the ban is listed there, alcohol consumption can also be prevented in the places and those affected can be punished.

Imams in schools as “spiritual advisors”

Increasing Islamization can also be observed in the education sector. An agreement called “I am sensitive to my surroundings, I protect my values” (in Turkish: Çevreme Duyarlıyım, Değerlerime Sahip Çıkıyorum, abbreviated: ÇEDES) between the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Youth and the The religious authority Diyanet is to protect the values ​​of young people in schools in the future. To this end, imams are to take on tasks at state schools. According to a newspaper report Bir Gün of June 9, 2023 In Izmir alone, 842 imams, preachers and specialists in religious services have now been commissioned to act as “spiritual advisors” in schools.

In the opposition, the imams lead to heavy criticism. In a parliamentary question from the opposition party CHP to the government, the opposition party wanted to know: “What is the scope of this project? How does it differ from religious education in schools? Do the people deployed have pedagogical training?”

Opposition sees attempt to “Afghanize” Turkey

Education Minister Yusuf Tekin tried to put things into perspective in his answer. “The project embraces the core values ​​of the curriculum as well as universal and social values. The ÇEDES project is an extracurricular club activity in which the core values ​​of the curriculum are supported by officials from three official institutions with parental permission.”

Also the Islamist Hüda Par, the government partner of the President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his ruling party AKP, calls for changes in the school system. “We definitely need an educational revolution that completely overhauls our curriculum,” Islamist party leader Zekeriya Yapicioglu said at a party congress. Yapicioglu therefore calls for separate schools for boys and girls so that there is no mutual sexual assault. The opposition sees this as an attempt to “Afghanize” the country Türkiye.

Government partner is committed to the terrorist organization Hezbollah

The Hüda Par sits in parliament with four deputies. A deal with Erdogan made that possible. In previous years were Hundreds of members of Turkey’s Hezbollah convicted of terrorism and murder have been released early. Party leader Yapicioglu, as her defense attorney, had obtained acquittals for these people and publicly acknowledged her. “For me, Hezbollah is not a terrorist organization,” Yapicioglu said on a TV program. (erpe)