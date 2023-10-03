Home page politics

Russia uses a deceptive maneuver at the Engels-2 air base. In order to protect their military equipment, both sides in the Ukraine war have already been creative.

Engels – The Russian military has apparently painted silhouettes of its strategically important Tu-95 bombers on the asphalt at one of the air force’s main bases. This was intended to put the Ukrainian armed forces on the wrong track. This is what the website reports The War Zone.

Satellite images, the The War Zone could see, show the two-dimensionally painted illusions on the tarmac of Engels-2, a bomber base east of Saratov in Russia. According to the report, it is also possible that the Russian soldiers recreated the outlines with fabric or some kind of canvas. The most likely scenario, however, is that the bombers were painted on the tar.

Spotted in the airspace off Alaska: Two of these Russian Tu-95 bombers were intercepted by US fighter jets. (Archive image) © IMAGO / SNA



Deception maneuvers at a Russian air base: Painted Tu-95 bombers

The Russian military repeatedly makes makeshift attempts to protect its own bombers from Ukrainian attacks. A few weeks ago, images became public that showed a Tu-95 bomber being covered with car tires for protection. Experts said this might not be of much use. Some car tires can also be seen on the painted Tu-95s.

Experts also say that this attempt at deception is easy to unmask – meaning that it will hardly achieve anything militarily. Even on classic satellite images, the outline of the Tu-95 would be recognizable as a fake.

Russia blames Ukraine for attacks on air base

The Engels-2 air base has been attacked several times since the start of the Ukraine war, despite being located hundreds of kilometers from the Ukrainian-Russian border. Moscow blames Ukraine for the attacks, while Kiev denies the allegations. The government of President Volodymyr Zelenskyj usually does not claim responsibility for attacks on Russian soil.

Both sides use a variety of dummies in the war in Ukraine to protect the often expensive military equipment from attacks or to confuse the enemy. The aim is also to cause the other party to waste ammunition and possibly betray their position.

Dummies often effective in the Ukraine war

According to military experts, this tactic is very effective on the battlefield. Russia has already used inflatable tanks in the past, and Ukraine also recreated its tanks with simple structures made of iron and wood. Such dummies are significantly cheaper and mobile, so they can be placed quickly. (fmu)