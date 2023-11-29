Four policemen were killed when the Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the Department of Internal Affairs building in the Kherson region

Ukrainian military shelled the village of Yubileynoye in the Kherson region. The strike also hit the building where the Novokakhovsky Department of Internal Affairs of Russia was temporarily located.

It is alleged that the soldiers fired from the American HIMARS multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) – one of the shells hit the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Nine Russian police officers were injured when the Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled the building of the Department of Internal Affairs.

According to the latest data, more than 20 people suffered during shelling of a village in the Kherson region. However, the exact number of wounded and dead has not yet been provided.

At the same time, there were reports of nine seriously wounded police officers – four of them could not be saved, and five were urgently hospitalized. In addition, 12 more victims were provided with medical assistance at the scene.

Six Russian police cars were also damaged during the shelling.

Photo: Alexander Kryazhev / RIA Novosti

Yubileiny was attacked by Ukraine on November 28

The Kherson region, including the village of Yubileynoye, was shelled from Ukraine on Tuesday, November 28. Information about this already confirmed Ukrainian Center for National Resistance. The report said that the Ukrainian military strike on the police followed a tip provided by intelligence officers and local residents. At that moment, as noted, in the building was going on meeting of “high-ranking officials.”

Online also appeared footage of the aftermath of the shelling of a two-story building. The photographs show that part of the ceilings are missing, glass and frames have been knocked out of the windows, and heavily damaged police cars stand nearby. It is also alleged that earlier in this building was office of CNAP – local center for the provision of administrative services.

Photo: Evgeny Biyatov / RIA Novosti

The Ukrainian Armed Forces systematically shell cities and villages in the Kherson region

The Ukrainian military periodically fires at targets in the Kherson region. In particular, on November 9, the head of the region, Vladimir Saldo, stated that one of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ missiles hit the private sector of Skadovsk, and another was shot down by the air defense system. At that time, 11 residents required hospitalization. The regional Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations indicated that five people were killed in the shelling.

At the end of the summer, information also appeared that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had set up a headquarters that provided humanitarian aid in the village of Aleshki in the Kherson region. The blow was struck from the right bank of the Dnieper. The building was completely destroyed, but no citizens were injured.

Shortly before this, it also became known about the attack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the Chongarsky bridge, located over the strait of the same name in the Kherson region. As noted, three or four missile arrivals were recorded across this bridge.