Before fifteen thousand people at the Mario Alberto Kempes stadium in the city of Córdoba, the team led by Germán Portanova lost by the minimum against their Chilean pair, which meant the return of Estefanía Banini. The teams will meet again next Sunday to continue accumulating matches for the Copa América Colombia 2022.
The albiceleste team had not played on Argentine soil and in front of the public since 2019. And the fans in Córdoba received the team with great emotion and warmth on Thursday night because there was also an extra seasoning for the match: one of the best players of the world, chosen in the ideal XI of FIFA, returned to put on the blue and white. And there she was visibly moved during the hymn to Estefanía Banini with the 22 shirt, after spending almost three years without being called up.
His return changed the game of the national team. The former captain of the national team and current Atlético de Madrid player generated a lot of game volume, teaming up with Florencia Bon Segundo, Larroquette, Daiana Falfán and Ruth Bravo so that Portanova’s team managed to unbalance from three quarters of the pitch onwards. She was having a hard time for the team to get, precisely, an associated game. She added, to that, she always gathered marks, and freed her companions so that they could attack. Banini’s return meant that and of course, much more.
A few minutes into the game, Argentina has a -doubtful- penalty in favor that Soledad Jaimes executes, it is saved by the Chilean goalkeeper with great performance throughout the night and Jaimes herself takes the ball out of the field on the rebound, when Banini arrived to push the ball into the goal. With the former captain as a reference, Argentina went out looking for the match and was much more solid from midfield forward. Despite generating game volume and bothering the Chilean defense, throughout the first half, the team did not find any clear scoring chances.
The second half was more even, back and forth for both teams, with great intensity and with the changes that had the desired effect: more speed and greater arrival. Yamila Rodríguez had some chances in the box. Chile’s goal came in the 35th minute, after a long shot that found the head of central defender Agustina Barroso and went into Correa’s goal at the far post.
Argentina (0): Vanina Correa; Romina Núñez, Agustina Barroso, Aldana Cometti and Eliana Stábile; Daiana Falfán and Ruth Bravo; Mariana Larroquette, Estefanía Banini and Florencia Bon Segundo; and Soledad Jaimes. DT: Sebastián Gómez (replacing Portanova)
Chile(1): Natalia Campos; Geraldine Leyton, Nayadet López, Camila Sáez and Fernanda Pinilla; Yessenia López, Karen Araya and Francisca Lara; María José Rojas, María José Urrutia and Yanara Aedo. DT: Jose Letelier.
Changes: 17′ Miriam Mayorga x Jaimes (A), 18′ Yenny Acuña x Rojas and Yastin Jiménez x Aedo (C), 28′ Javiera Toro x Pinilla (C), 30′ Yamila Rodríguez x Falfán (A) and 37′ Daniela Pardo x Leyton (C).
The next match will find both teams at the Juan Gilberto Funes stadium in San Luis on Sunday, April 10 at 4:00 p.m. Tickets are already on sale for 500 pesos and the game can be followed on DeporTV.
