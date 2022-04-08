James Rodríguez: old love announces marriage with another

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
James Rodriguez in Al-Rayyan
Photo:
James Rodriguez in Al-Rayyan
The Colombian has not spoken on his networks.
April 08, 2022, 10:08 AM
The present of James Rodríguez is not the best, not even in his professional or sports lifebut on the subject of love, private.
The Colombian was in the last match of the Colombian National Team against Venezuela, in which james scored the winning goal, which did little to avoid the failure of not going to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
The history
It is not that he lives a good present in his club in Qatar, Al Rayyan, because that is what the position table says.
And in private life there have been more failures than anything else. These days, James Rodríguez learned of news that should not make him very happy.
The Brazilian model and dancer Erika Schneider, whom several media in his country pointed out of an affair with the soccer player from Cúcuta, presented his new love.
But it didn’t stop there Erika announced that she will marry her new boyfriend, so the photos with the Colombian national team shirt and their possible affair.
Sports
April 08, 2022, 10:08 AM
