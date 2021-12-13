Although 2021 has not yet ended, Argentine soccer teams begin to outline their respective squads for 2022 and before Christmas and New Year they want to start closing important signings, especially considering that several footballers have retired from professional activity. .
This is the case of Maximiliano Rodríguez and Nacho Scocco (Newell’s), Ricardo Alvarez (Velez), Nacho piatti (Racing), Leonardo Ponzio (River), Nelson Ibáñez Y Nicolas Sanchez (Godoy Cruz), in addition to the withdrawal of Lisandro Lopez Y Darius Cvitanich of the “Academy”, leaving an incognito on if they will continue with their careers or will say goodbye.
As for transfers, very little by little the market begins to move. In the return of Tigre to First, Fernando Alarcón will not be taken into account so he will look for a way out and for Francisco González Metilli the “Matador” has not executed the option, so he will return to AAAJ.
Tiago Palacios, jewel of Platense, was acquired a while ago by the City Group and has already said goodbye to Platense to play next season in the Montevideo City Torque. In the next few days, he will travel to Montevideo to join the Uruguayan team.
On the other hand, the brothers Emanuel Insúa and Emiliano Insúa they will not continue in Aldosivi. The first will return to AEK Athens and the second will be free pending offers, with the intention of continuing to play in Argentina, and they join Fabián Assmann, a 35-year-old goalkeeper who ends his contract and will not be renewed. He has talks with Chacarita.
To end, Leonardo Sequeira is the new reinforcement of Querétaro FC, from Mexico. After finishing his loan with Central Córdoba, the Belgrano club, owner of his pass, lent it for a year with a charge and purchase option of 800 thousand dollars.
