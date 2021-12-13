In what we wait for the arrival of The Matrix Resurrections to theaters, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S users can now try The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience, a tech demo created with the Unreal Engine 5. In this way, A video was recently shared that shows us a comparison between this experience and the original movie.

Not long ago, the user known as Cycu1 shared a video that shows us a great comparison between the original scenes, and those recreated using the Unreal Engine 5. The result is something extremely impressive.

When the first teaser of The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience was released, many people questioned whether the Keanu Reeves that we can see here was real or not, and this is a question that surely many people had with the tech demo.

In the meantime, we remind you that The Matrix Resurrections It will hit theaters and HBO Max on December 22, 2021. In related topics, here you can see the new advance of the tape. Similarly, an important character will return in this movie.

Via: Cycu1