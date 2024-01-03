You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The precautionary measure annuls the changes that had come into effect on December 29.
The National Chamber of Labor Appeals of Argentina temporarily suspended this Wednesday the labor reform of the decree of necessity and urgency (DNU), signed by the Argentine president, Javier Milei, on the 20th to advance a broad deregulation of the economy.
Judges Andrea García Vior and Alejandro Sudera issued this Wednesday a precautionary measure that annulled the changes in labor matters that had come into effect on December 29.
Last week, the Peronist-inspired National Confederation of Labor (CGT) carried out a mobilization against the DNU and also asked the Judiciary to stop the labor changes that the Government wanted to impose by decree.
Likewise, the governor of La Rioja, Ricardo Quintela, asked the Supreme Court to declare the decree unconstitutional.
(In development. Expansion soon)
EFE
E F
