The Municipal Museum of Archena has been hosting the exhibition ‘Picasso/Sala Gaspar’ since last Friday, organized on the occasion of the celebration, in this year 2023, of the 50th anniversary of the death of the painter from Malaga Pablo Ruiz Picasso, an icon of Spanish culture, who revolutionized the plastic arts worldwide in the 20th century. The opening ceremony was attended by some 200 people, including the mayoress of the municipality, Patricia Fernández, and the Councilor for Culture, Mario Alcaraz.

Curated by Vicens Sánchez Plá, under the coordination of the painter Luis J. Fernández from Blanca, and the collaboration of the Montcada and Oba Gallery Galleries, both in Barcelona, ​​the Inocencio Medina Vera room of the Archena Museum houses 96 pieces and reflects, through signed and dedicated posters, as well as photographs, correspondence and lithographs, the relationship not only professional but also personal that the most influential and prominent artist of the moment had with the Gaspars, owners of one of the most important art galleries of the time in Spain, which hosted the legendary 1960 exhibition, the first by this author in post-war Spain.

The mayoress of Archena, Patricia Fernández, gave a gift to the painter Luis Fernández for the work done for this exhibition to be held in the town.

The exhibition will remain open to the public until April 27 in the aforementioned Inocencio Medina Vera room, from Wednesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and from Wednesday to Friday, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The visit to the sample of students from various educational centers in the Region is already planned.

We are facing a historic event and Archena, like many Spanish, European and North American cities, highlights Picasso’s important legacy,” said the mayoress.