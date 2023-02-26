Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Medvedev declared the impossibility of easily destroying Russia, like the USSR

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said that the West is deluded in the idea that it is possible to break up Russia without problems. About this he wrote in the material for Izvestia.

Medvedev spoke about the historical principle according to which “a collapsed empire buries half the world under its rubble, or even more.” In his opinion, those who sought to destroy the USSR, and now seek to destroy Russia, do not want to understand this. The Deputy Chairman of the Security Council said that it is impossible to easily destroy the country, like the Soviet Union.

Related materials:

According to the politician, such delusions are extremely dangerous. He stressed that if the question of the existence of Russia ever arises, then “it will be decided not at all on the Ukrainian front, but along with the question of the further existence of the entire human civilization.”

“And there should be no ambiguity here. We don’t need a world without Russia,” Medvedev concluded.

Earlier, Medvedev assessed the results of the year of the special operation in Ukraine. He stressed that on the side of Russia are “steadfastness and a sense of responsibility for the future of the whole world.”