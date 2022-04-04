The gathering of ‘A two bands’ analyzes the current situation of FC Cartagena and Real Murcia in the Second Division and 2nd RFEF. Luis Carrión’s team fell to Oviedo and ended with 8 players in a match marked from start to finish by refereeing decisions. The ‘playoff’ positions move away from the Albinegro team. Mario Simón’s Real Murcia, on the wire at many moments of the season, achieved an important victory in Elda showing the best version of him. The coach saves another difficult moment thanks to the great performance of his players.