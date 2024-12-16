The appliance manufacturer BSH has announced the closure of its plant in EsquírozNavarra, which employs more than 660 workersa decision of which he has informed the regional Executive by letter.

The president of the Government of Navarra, Maria Chivitehas highlighted that the announcement of the closure of the BSH factory in Esquíroz has been “unexpected” and has indicated that the company has informed him by letter that a six-month period of consultations would be opened, but that “it has not been finalized.” “What is going to happen in the plant?” “Our greatest concern is the 660 workers,” who “will be our priority,” he assured.

The German company encompasses household appliance brands Bosch, Siemens, Gaggenau, Neff and Balay.

In statements to the media, Chivite explained that this Monday a letter was sent to her and to the Minister of Industry and the Ecological and Digital Business Transition in which the company reported the opening of a period of six months of consultations. «We do not know what it will materialize, because it has not been said that there will be a closure at the Navarra plant. "That has not been said," he stressed.









Chivite has admitted that they were aware, through meetings that had been held with both the works council and management, of concerns at the plant. The president explained: “We tried to contact the management in Germany with different letters that we sent them, but we never received a response.”

For his part, Irujo has already requested a meeting with the management in Navarra to explain what these six months that have been open for consultation period. “We also don’t know what is going to happen at the plant, it has not been specified what is going to happen at the plant.” The counselor has also requested to appear in the Parliament of Navarra “to give all the appropriate explanations.” “Our priority will be the workers, and we will put all the resources on the table so that their situation is the best possible,” he said.

María Chivite has criticized that this announcement was made «by letter». «This is not usually common in the relationships that this Government has with companies, which are habitual, daily, continuous, in which if they have had difficulties they have known how to go to the Government. “This has not been the case.” And he has insisted that he will put workers first, because those are the jobs they want to save.

