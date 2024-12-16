Macarena Gómez and her husband, Aldo Comas, have caused a stir for their blunt opinion on the public accusations of sexual harassment made by many women, which They consider it to be “a kind of witch hunt” towards menso they ask that they go directly to the Police and not “defame” people in public.

This is how they defended it this Saturday at the Forqué Awards, where, in front of the cameras Europa Pressshowed their vision of this matter. And, according to the artist, it seems good to him “that it be reported”, but “Let them go to the Police and not to Instagram“.

“Let them go where they have to go to report something as disgusting as harassment, an abuse of power, a rape. The problem when we use Instagram too much is that we are simplifying the discourse and we are creating a kind of witch hunt that For many people it has been unfair,” said Comas.

“The righteous have fallen for sinners, now all the guys are screwed. It has to be done, it has to be maintained, it is great, but we have to be careful, because we are talking about a bigger issue,” he added.

For her part, the actress The one that is coming He pointed out that it is not right to “defame people for whom there is no type of accusation,” so he is “very against what is happening.” “There have been people who have committed suicide already“, added his partner.

Macarena Gómez once again said that this “It hurts the professional careers of many men because things are discussed without evidence or accusations” and asked that “this movement” to which he is very against be stopped.

Finally, in front of the microphones of the aforementioned agency, Aldo Comas reiterated that it is important to “raise your voice in the face of any injustice”” and “any harassment,” but “through the correct channels.”