He palisades firewhich has been out of control for two days, is shaping up to be one of the most expensive in California (USA) after destroying more than 1,000 structures and homes in an Los Angeles neighborhood where the average house costs more than $3 million.

Los Angeles County was dealing with five fires this Thursday. The most destructive is that of Palisades, a wealthy city close to Malibu and residence of many Hollywood and music starssuch as Jennifer Aniston, Bradley Cooper, Eugene Levy, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Reese Witherspoon, Adam Sandler, Michael Keaton, and James Woods, among others, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It is precisely in Malibu, on its promenade along the Pacific, where a shocking video has been recorded that shows the kilometer-long destruction of this area known for its beaches and being the residence of many celebrities. In a sequence shot recorded on board a car, the devastation in the infrastructure is shown and in many opulent homes.

“The Malibu boardwalk, one of the most expensive properties in the United States, has practically disappeared,” reads the comment that accompanies the video that has gone viral on social networks, with more than ten million views as of this Friday morning. .

A JP Morgan Insurance analysis estimates that insured losses from the Palisades fire could exceed 20 billion dollars“and even more so if” the active outbreaks are not controlled, according to a report published this Thursday that raises the projections with respect to those of this Wednesday. The average price of homes in this coastal city exceeds $3 million, according to the bank.

But total damage estimates would be between 52,000 and 57,000 million dollarsaccording to an AccuWeather estimate, a figure that triples the $16.5 billion in damage caused by the catastrophic 2018 Camp Fire, which held the record for the costliest and deadliest in California. The American press points out that the current five fires could be the costliest fires in US history.

Image from a video taken on a boardwalk in Malibu (California, USA), devastated by flames, in January 2025. CAPTURE X (@SprinterObserve)

All the active fires that continue to rage in Los Angeles County already add up at least ten dead and more than 10,000 structures have been affected in totalwhile exhausted firefighters continue to fight tirelessly to contain the flames still fanned by the winds.

The authorities not only have to deal with the flames, they also Several lootings have been reported and arrests of suspects in the evacuated homes, for which the implementation of a curfew which would be in effect from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. local time in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said this afternoon that they were working at full speed to establish the curfew starting tonight. At least 20 people have been arrested for possible robberies of homes in these areas.