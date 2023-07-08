Brest. After a historic melt in February, the Antarctic sea ice is struggling to recover despite the arrival of winter in the southern hemisphere, a phenomenon that could accelerate global warming and threaten many species in the southern ocean.

The Antarctic ice sheet had a deficit of 2.5 million km2 at the end of June, an area slightly smaller than that of Argentina (2.78 million km2), compared to the average between 1991 and 2020, according to the European Copernicus observatory.

On February 16, the Antarctic sea ice – which is formed by the freezing of salty ocean water – reached its lowest extent since the beginning of satellite measurements, 45 years ago, with a total area of ​​2.06 million km2.

Since then, it has been recovering at an unusually slow pace, despite the arrival of winter in the southern hemisphere.

The sea ice area in June was 11.5 million km2 (17 percent less than average).

An “extraordinarily low” extent, according to Ed Blockley, who heads the Polar Climate group at the Met Office, Britain’s weather service.

“An unprecedented and worrying event,” confirms Jean Baptiste Sallée, an oceanographer and climatologist at the French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS).

“It is something never seen. The question is: are we entering a new regime? It is too early to answer,” he stresses.

Until recently, the Antarctic ice sheet seemed to escape the effects of global warming.

For 35 years, it remained stable or even increased slightly, reaching a record extension of more than 20 million km2 in September 2014 for the first time since 1979.

“In 2015 everything changed. In two or three years what had been gained in 35 (years) was lost,” explains François Massonnet, a climatologist at the Catholic University of Leuven in Belgium.

“Since 2016, we have broken records almost every year and these records are not independent of each other,” he adds.

One hypothesis would be, according to him, that it is a self-sustaining phenomenon. The ocean heats up more strongly during the summer, due to a lack of ice. Then, “when winter returns, you first have to release all the excess heat before you can form sea ice,” he explains.

This thinner ice melts faster when summer returns.

refuge zone

The retreat of sea ice “is consistent with climate change beginning to impact the Antarctic ice sheet,” says Sallée.

But researchers are reluctant to make a formal link to global warming, given the difficulty they’ve had in the past working on climate models to predict changes in the Antarctic ice sheet.

Shrinking sea ice could exacerbate global warming. The darker ocean reflects less of the sun’s rays than white ice, so it stores more heat.

As it melts, the ice sheet will also lose its role as a buffer between waves and the ice cap on the Antarctic continent, potentially accelerating the flow of freshwater glaciers into the ocean.

Lastly, retreating sea ice threatens the rich ecosystem it supports.

“The ice forms terraces, tunnels and labyrinths that serve as refuges where animals can hide from predators,” explains Sara Labrousse, a CNRS polar ecology researcher.

The cap is home to krill, a shrimp-like crustacean that feeds on ice algae, before being eaten by whales, seals or penguins.

“Sea ice is also a resting, molting, and breeding area for many marine mammals and birds,” adds Labrousse.

When the ice breaks up too early in the season, young seals – which have little fat and not sufficiently waterproof fur – can die of hypothermia when they fall into the water, according to the researcher.

The retreat of sea ice “can endanger different populations,” he warns.