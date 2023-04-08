Muscovite put up for sale a motor boat with a grill. For a lot called “buhlohod”, the seller asked for a popular service ads 550 thousand rubles.

According to the seller, the name of the vessel, which can accommodate seven people, was received by the people. He clarified that the price includes the hull of the boat with seats, a table with a charcoal grill, an electric motor with a battery and a folding umbrella. For an additional fee, it is offered to purchase a canopy in the form of a tent, a gasoline engine, music, lighting, a refrigerator, a USB socket, an anchor, a life buoy, a swimming ladder and life jackets.

Announcement amused followers of the Telegram-channel “News of Moscow”.

“It’s possible to travel around the world on such a booze,” the community administrators signed a photo of the boat. One of the netizens asked in the comments what kind of fuel this vessel is moving on, and the other answered him: “On the fume.”

“Alkopitan and buhotsman are brave guys of drunken swimming”, “I need him urgently”, “Wow, how did I miss this gravitsappa?”, “Normal topic”, “Wow, waste”, “We take swimming trunks or a swimsuit and go ahead”, “ Give me two”, “On a liquor trip to the alcohol trip”, “You don’t have to go on this”, “Original”, “That’s it, I’ll order myself tomorrow. It remains to take the dough on credit, ”the users wrote.

