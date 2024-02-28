The Andorran justice system has rejected the eviction lawsuit that Grefito, the real estate company of the popular streamer The Grefg, had filed against an 80-year-old tenant. In a resolution to which EL PAÍS has accessed, the Superior Court of Justice of Andorra has annulled the sentence that, last August, a judge handed down in favor of The Grefg. The new resolution, which is firm, rejects the eviction request and agrees with the woman.

In the summer of 2020, after moving to live in Andorra to pay less taxes, The Grefg bought a housing block in the municipality of Escaldes through the Grefito company. He youtuber He stopped renewing the rental contracts of the few neighbors who remained on the property. In the end, only the old woman was left there, who had a contract that predated any local rental regulations. After acquiring the property, the company undertook a series of works that turned the apartment where the woman still resided into an uninhabitable place. Workers ripped out zippers and windows, letting in drafts of frigid air. Her floor became a refrigerator.

Through her lawyer, Pere Cristòfol, the woman reported that the works had seriously disturbed her peace of mind. The court agreed and forced the company to “adopt effective replacement measures” so that the woman could continue safely occupying her property. She forced him, among other things, to guarantee the supply of running water and close or board up the windows of the rest of the empty homes. In a separate resolution, the Superior Court of Justice of Andorra has ratified the sentence, which had been appealed by the streamer.

In parallel to that complaint, The Grefg counterattacked and filed a lawsuit to evict the elderly woman for “abusive occupation” of the home, an apartment on Obac Street where she has lived since 1989. The woman settled there through a verbal contract, indefinitely. Their problems came when the property changed hands in a place, Andorra, where the high price of rents has become one of the country's main problems and forces many workers to live in the neighboring La Seu d'Urgell, since in Catalan territory.

The first battle was won by the controversial content creator: last August, a judge agreed with him and agreed to the woman's eviction, although he did not set any date for the launch because the decision could still be appealed. That ruling, now annulled, admits that there was a verbal contract but points out, based on what the previous owner declared in court, that it was renewed year after year. Lawyer Cristòfol denied that the woman had made the commitment to abandon the property and appealed the sentence arguing, among others, that in 1989, when she settled in the block, there was no specific law on leases and the right should prevail. Roman. This establishes that in a verbal contract, in an urban property, the duration is for life.

The Andorran justice system has ended up agreeing with him. The ruling handed down by the civil chamber of the Superior Court of Justice of Andorra points out a legal defect in the Grefito company's lawsuit, which requests the termination of the lease contract “but does not say for what legal reason.” The magistrates point out that at no time does this text specify “when the last year of the contract had ended” which, supposedly, was renewed annually. “The tenant's desire to evict is not enough,” he concludes. And he adds that the woman has found herself “in a helpless situation” as she has not been able to articulate “means of proof” to counter the argument about the rental terms or to explain the “particularity” of the verbal contract that, at the time, signed by her husband, now deceased. In addition to rejecting the eviction petition, the court imposes the costs of the judicial process on Grefito.

After his maneuvers to evict the old woman came to light, TheGrefg issued a statement through aware” that he had to leave and that his claims are “totally out of place.” “I like to mistreat older ladies, in fact I like to eat them,” he said ironically.

