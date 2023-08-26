Saturday, August 26, 2023, 12:28 p.m.



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Anacronía, a relief group of classical music in Spain, inaugurated the ‘ECOS International Festival of Early Music of Sierra Espuña 2023’ this Friday, August 25 in the Plaza de la Iglesia de Librilla with its program ‘El clásico continuo: La sociedad Bach- Abel’. It is the first concert of the seventh edition of this festival, which will turn the Sierra Espuña Territory into the European capital of young early music until September 10

The concert included works by Juan Oliver y Astorga from Murcia, whose itinerant life took him to London in the context of the Bach-Abel Society. A resident group of the festival after being born at the event itself, they won the 2023 Emerging Ensemble Award from ‘FestClásica’ (Spanish Association of Classical Music Festivals), an annual award that promotes Spanish music and new projects at its 44 festivals. The group, which is specialized in historical music instruments with an energetic and festive vision, repeated a morning family concert on Saturday 26 on the same stage.

For this Saturday, August 26, a double session of Cantoría, a Spanish vocal group with great international projection, has been prepared in Alhama de Murcia (Patio del Museo Arqueológico de Los Baños, 9:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.). This will be the last stop on his Spanish tour before going on the 28th to the ‘Utrecht Early Music Festival’ (Holland), the most famous early music festival in the world. Ambassadors of Iberian music and the Spanish Renaissance in Europe, Cantoría performed with great success in 13 countries on the continent. In this way, the formation led by the tenor Jorge Losana, organizer of the festival, will star in the second day of the event.