In the world of soccer, Player salaries have become a highly relevant issue, and in Colombia, where football is one of the main sports, is no exception.

According to the Colombian Football Federation, the income of a football player in Colombia is made up of a monthly salary, payments for presentations, prizes and bonuses.

In Colombia, soccer is a passion that many young people dream of turning into a profession. But how much do soccer players in Colombia really earn?

According to Colombia Capital, The amount a player receives depends on various factors, such as the category in which he plays (professional, amateur, youth) and the level of competition of the team to which he belongs.

The monthly salaries of professional soccer players in Colombia would usually vary between $2,000,000 and $10,000,000 Colombian pesos. This figure depends on the player’s career and level of competition.

Additionally, a futsal player in Colombia could earn an average of 4 million pesos, according to the Colombian Association of Professional Soccer Players (Acolfutpro). Other income that soccer players in Colombia make up are travel, sports equipment and advertising alliances with different brands.

In summary, according to the information disseminated by specialized media, soccer players in ColombiThey can earn from $2,000,000 to nearly $20,000,000 a month.

In the case of futsal, which does not have as much media coverage as traditional football, it is worth highlighting that the Women’s National Team had a great victory in the Copa América, with an 8-0 victory against the Peruvians.

How much does James Rodríguez earn in Brazil?

When talking about the most representative figures of Colombian football, the name of James Rodríguez is inevitable. Therefore, his income is a reference figure among the best soccer players in the country.

On Monday the supposed amount of his salary was known in Sao Paulo, the club he joined a few months ago and in which he has already won a title, although he did not play in the final (Brazilian Cup).

For this title, Sao Paulo will pocket about 17 million dollars.

In a dialogue with GlobosporteCarlos Belmonte, sports director, revealed that this is not even the cost center to which the 2 million dollars that, they say, the left-hander would earn, are charged.



It should be noted that the Cucuteño has a contract until July 2025 with Sao Paulo.

