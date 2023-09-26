EFirst, Michael Jackson showed his moonwalk for the first time, then he threw his hat into the audience. This black felt hat has now been auctioned for almost 78,000 euros, as the Drouot auction house announced on Tuesday in Paris. The pop singer’s performance at the 25th anniversary of the US music label Motown in 1983 is one of the most important moments of his career.

“The hat has become a symbol of the artist’s personality and dancing talent,” the catalog said. It is therefore one of the “significant elements of music history”. Michael Jackson wore the wide-brimmed fedora hat at the beginning of the song “Billie Jean.” The fedora became fashionable in the 1920s and was later worn by jazz and blues musicians. Michael Jackson made the hat his trademark.

During the performance of “Billie Jean”, his most successful work from the album “Thriller”, Jackson brought his moonwalk onto the stage for the first time at the Motown anniversary, a dance step in which he appears to slide backwards over ice. “At the end of his solo number ‘Billie Jean,’ Michael took his hat and threw it in the air. He fell to the floor not far from where I was sitting,” recalled viewer Adam L. Kelly.

Madonna’s notebook also auctioned off

The velvet lining of the hat reads “Michael Jackson” and “Motown 25” in gold letters – a reference to the anniversary concert. The Los Angeles company Maddest Hatter had designed hats for Michael Jackson several times. For the Motown concert, the star specifically requested a “spy-style” hat, “something a secret agent would wear.”

In addition to the hat, around 200 other music memorabilia were auctioned, including a Madonna notebook and a Johnny Hallyday belt. A guitar belonging to blues musician T-Bone Walker changed hands for around 130,000 euros.