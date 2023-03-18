Central Bank of the Russian Federation: For the first time since 2018, Russians have more than $100 billion in cash

As of February 1, 2023, the volume of cash currency in Russian hands exceeded $100 billion, which was recorded for the first time since 2018. About it informs Central Bank (CB) of the Russian Federation.

Published statistics show that as of February 1, Russian households held $105.4 billion in cash. Moreover, the level of 100 billion was passed last fall: on December 1, the amount of cash reached 101.1 billion dollars, but the unaccounted data was published only now.

A pronounced increase, which was not previously recorded, occurred from July 1 to December 1, 2022. During this period, the amount of foreign currency in households increased by $4.3 billion against $1.3 billion, which was shown by the old statistics.

In March 2023, it became known that the Central Bank extended the restrictions on cash withdrawals in Russia for another six months, until September 9 of this year. The measure has been in place for over a year now. This means that a bank client can withdraw from accounts in dollars and euros funds that were received there before March 9, 2022, but not more than the equivalent of 10 thousand dollars.