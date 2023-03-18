Nintendo has released a video with the special version of the main song Of Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demonperformed by Lauren McGlynn and recorded at Abbey Road Studios in London.

Not only the splendid illustration by Giacomo Bevilacqua, therefore: the launch of the long-awaited spin-off branded PlatinumGames was also greeted by this reinterpretation of the main theme on texts in Gaelic written by Michael McGlynn.

As you can hear, the end result is an extremely atmospheric piece, which Hitomi Kurokawa’s music frames perfectly within a surprising and personality-rich soundtrack, which we praised in the Bayonetta Origins review: Cereza and the Lost Demon.

“In Bayonetta Origins the music represents a perfect accompaniment for every situation, from the dreamy atmospheres of the quietest areas of the forest to the adrenaline-pumping battles against the most difficult enemies”, reads the article. “This is clearly one of those games that, thanks to its art direction and soundtrack, will never get old.”