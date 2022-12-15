The year is ending, and it seems that Nintendo wants to end the year satisfactorily, since they are announcing when the new wave of amiibo of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. And it is that as we will remember, the last figures that came out were those of Steve Y Alexso there are still contenders to have his figure.

Next on the list are neither more nor less than kazuya of tekken Y Sephiroth of final fantasy 7which will be available on shelves and online stores from January 13, 2023. For their part, the fighters of Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Pyra and Mythra They do not yet have an established date but they will be released individually in 2023.

Super Smash Bros. #amiibo for DLC fighters Kazuya and Sephiroth will be released on 1/13/23. Plus, look forward to the release of Pyra and Mythra in 2023! pic.twitter.com/6HEuGR07Nv — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 15, 2022

Taking into account that the girls of Xenoblade Chronicles If they show up in the middle of next year, that means we’ll be one step away from the entire fighting game roster having their own figure. Who would be destined to end the launches with a flourish would be Sorathe last character DLC who came to delight us last year.

Remember that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Is available in nintendo switch.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: Without a doubt, the figure that I want to have the most is Sora, although with the distribution so separated that the Amiibo have, it is likely that it will be released until the end of 2023. Anyway, we will see if a Kingdom Hearts IV announcement comes out first from Square Enix.