Didier Deschamps vs. Lionel Scaloni, Kylian Mbappé vs. Lionel Messi, Hugo Lloris vs. ‘Dibu’ Martínez, will be some of the attractions that we will see next Sunday when the curtain is about to come down in Qatar, after more than 20 days of football at its best. Argentina knew how to decipher the Croatian midfield, while France, in a few minutes, already became the first team in the World Cup to score against Morocco.

“I am enjoying all this. I feel strong to face each game. This group is very intelligent, they know how to read the moments of each game. It is a group that knows how to suffer and knows how to read the games very well. We have a very good coaching staff that leaves nothing to chance,” the captain of the Argentine National Team, Lionel Messi, said at a press conference after the win against Croatia, with which they sealed their qualification for the Qatar 2022 final.

The Argentine National Team became the first team to obtain the ticket to the much-awaited final of the World Cup this year, after overwhelmingly defeating the runner-up in 2018, Croatia.

On the other hand, the current world champion team, France, settled into the last and great game of Qatar 2022, after smartly defeating the surprise of the tournament, Morocco. Those led by Didier Deschamps are going to look for their second world title in a row. If they do, they would be the third team in history to reach it; after the double victory that Italy did in 1934 and 1938, and Brazil in 1958 and 1962. While Argentina has not won the world cup since 1986.

The French and the Argentines have been two eleventh-year-olds who have given great shows in the Arab country and who want to take the cup home. Also two teams that have been able to overcome the different circumstances of the tournament, even before starting, which today has them as finalists.

The albiceleste has gone from less to more in the World Cup tournament, consolidating its starting roster and its style of play. In addition, it is the only team that represents the American continent, after the elimination in the quarterfinals of another favorite, Brazil.

Scaloni’s changes in the payroll to reach the final

Losing against Saudi Arabia on the first date of the group stage was a surprise, but Lionel Scaloni knew how to find the ideal eleven on time, which allowed him to improve his game to the point of not losing again and advancing to the seventh game in this world.

Lionel Messi grieves during the Qatar 2022 World Cup match in which Argentina lost 2-1 to Saudi Arabia in Doha on November 22, 2022. © Dylan Martinez / Reuters

A very marked 4-4-2 was the one used by the Argentine coach to face the Arabs on the first date, with Messi and Lautaro Martínez in the offensive part, while De Paul and Leandro Paredes occupied half of the field.

Against Mexico, the tactical model was the same, but the starting roster varied and Scaloni began to look for how the absence of Gio Lo Celso, who was not called up to the World Cup due to injury, would not be felt in the team’s performance. On this occasion, De Paul’s companion was Gio Rodríguez and Alexis Mac Allister appeared in the second row of midfielders.

Argentina began to find in key players, the game and the identity that had characterized it during the qualifiers and Copa América in 2021.

In the decisive match against Poland, the albiceleste found in a 4-3-3 the mobility and the game that had not appeared in the first two games, but also one of their figures and World Cup revelation appeared in the headline: Julián ‘La Spider’ Alvarez. The above, not to mention that, in the midfield, Enzo Fernández played an extraordinary game which led him to be present in the starting eleven against Australia, for the round of 16.

Against the Netherlands, the “Scaloneta” stood on the field with an unusual 5-3-2, trying to close the game on the wings of the Dutch and seeking to detach their wings for the attack. Lastly, Argentina returned to its 4-4-2 formation to play Croatia, with a list of players who, beyond fulfilling a single tactical function, understood a collective operation.

Messi’s last World Cup, perhaps the most important of his career

Talking about Messi is talking about quality, numbers and records; but in this world cup, 10th in the National Team and considered by many to be the best player on the planet, Lionel has been seen to be more mature, with the same talent, but stronger as a leader and more expressive on the pitch.

The Argentine has scored five of Argentina’s 12 goals in Qatar. In addition to his annotations, he has participated in 3 assists, which says that his presence in his team’s triumphs has been decisive.

Argentina’s forward Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal from the penalty spot during the Qatar 2022 World Cup quarter-final match between the Netherlands and Argentina at the Lusail stadium, north of Doha, on 9 December 2022. MANAN VATSYAYANA / AFP © Manan Vatsyayana / AFP

The man born in Rosario, Argentina, already knows what it is to play in a world final. In 2014, at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, the albiceleste faced Germany and lost 1-0, after going into extra time. In that contest, Argentina played seven games; of which they won five, drew one and lost the last match.

This left-footed player has played in five World Cups, making his debut with a goal in Germany 2006, where he played just one game as a starter. In South Africa 2010, led by Diego Armando Maradona, he was the starter in the five games that Argentina played, although that was the only edition in which he did not celebrate a goal.

In Brazil 2014, Messi started all seven games, including the final, and scored four goals. Lastly, in Russia 2018, he scored a goal and made two assists.

Is it finally time for the third cup for Argentina and the consecration as the best in the world for Lionel Messi? We will know next Sunday, December 18.

The youngest protagonists of the albiceleste

There is a name that has become a trend in the last games of the Argentine National Team: Julián Álvarez, the current Manchester City player.

‘La Araña’, as he is known and called by his teammates, was vital at River Plate in Argentina and became the key to the Argentine attack for Scaloni. Although he started as a substitute for Lautaro Martínez, Álvarez in the minutes he entered the field made the albiceleste attack look more fluid.

Julián Álvarez scores the second goal for Argentina against Croatia in the semifinals of the World Cup in Qatar 2022. REUTERS – LEE SMITH

It has been so decisive that it had a direct impact on two of the three goals that his team scored in the world semifinal. It was he who caused the penalty kick, which Messi kicked and with which Argentina scored their first goal against Croatia. Later, after a counterattack, Álvarez scored the 2-0 lead.

In this team there are nine members who do not exceed 25 years of age, which speaks of the great generational change that their coach has bet on. Some of them today are part of the backbone of the Scaloni scheme: Enzo Fernández (21), Alexis Mac Allister (23) and Nahuel Molina (24).

Mbappé, Giroud, Messi or Álvarez? Who will be the top scorer in the world cup?

It is no coincidence that France and Argentina are the finalists of this tournament. Currently, two players from each team can become the top scorers in the World Cup.

On the one hand, Messi and Mbappé, teammates at PSG, are in first place with five goals. The two players are figures in their teams and represent, on the one hand, youth and projection (Mbappé) and on the other hand, maturity and leadership (Messi).

French striker Kylian Mbappe celebrates one of his goals against Poland at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar. On December 4, 2022. REUTERS – LEE SMITH

In third and fourth place on the list of top scorers, we find Oliver Giroud and Julián Álvarez, with four goals each. While the Argentine is debuting in the World Cups with his team, Giroud was already world champion and seeks to revalidate this status, when he meets the gauchos.

This has been the encounters between “Les Blues” and “Gauchos”

If we talk about World Cup clashes, these two teams already know what it’s like to face each other in the final instances and in the group phase. In total, there have been three games of which Argentina won two and the rest went to France.

In 1930, the Argentines defeated the French 1-0, in the group stage. In 1978, they met again in the first stage of the World Cup and Argentina repeated the victory, but 2-1. In 2018, the last World Cup, in a game that few will forget due to the great goals and wonderful display of football, France won 4-3 and eliminated Argentina in the round of 16.

France and the world finals

The Gauls have played three world finals in total. The first one was in 1998 against Brazil where they managed to beat ‘Canarinha- ​​3-0 and lift their first title. At that time, his most representative figure was Zidane.

Eight years later, ‘Les Blues’ met Italy in the final in the memorable game of Zinedine Zidane’s header and in which they would be defeated in a penalty shootout.

In Russia 2018 they were once again the protagonists with a team led by the young star Mbappé. Said final was played against Croatia and the final score was 4-2. Thus, France and Argentina reach the final in Qatar, waiting for the next team to make history.